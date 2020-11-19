Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
06-11-19-25-45-52, Extra Shot: 21
(six, eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-five, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10.1 million
08-28-32-35-36
(eight, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
5-4-4, Fireball: 3
(five, four, four; Fireball: three)
5-5-0, Fireball: 8
(five, five, zero; Fireball: eight)
2-7-9-8, Fireball: 1
(two, seven, nine, eight; Fireball: one)
5-0-8-7, Fireball: 4
(five, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: four)
14-20-36-38-44
(fourteen, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
