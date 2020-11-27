Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-06-18-38-39

(one, six, eighteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

0-5-0, Fireball: 6

(zero, five, zero; Fireball: six)

5-5-1, Fireball: 7

(five, five, one; Fireball: seven)

9-2-6-2, Fireball: 6

(nine, two, six, two; Fireball: six)

9-2-7-0, Fireball: 2

(nine, two, seven, zero; Fireball: two)

05-12-15-26-36

(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Estimated jackpot: $214 million

Estimated jackpot: $216 million

