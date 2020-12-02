IL Lottery

Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
19-36-39-40-43
(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
2-1-8, Fireball: 4
(two, one, eight; Fireball: four)
0-8-6, Fireball: 3
(zero, eight, six; Fireball: three)
9-1-8-4, Fireball: 1
(nine, one, eight, four; Fireball: one)
2-2-1-5, Fireball: 9
(two, two, one, five; Fireball: nine)
11-13-16-18-38
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
