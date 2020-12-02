IL Lottery

Belleville News-Democrat Logo
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

19-36-39-40-43

(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

2-1-8, Fireball: 4

(two, one, eight; Fireball: four)

0-8-6, Fireball: 3

(zero, eight, six; Fireball: three)

9-1-8-4, Fireball: 1

(nine, one, eight, four; Fireball: one)

2-2-1-5, Fireball: 9

(two, two, one, five; Fireball: nine)

11-13-16-18-38

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

