Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
20-28-39-40-41
(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
6-2-0, Fireball: 3
(six, two, zero; Fireball: three)
5-0-2, Fireball: 2
(five, zero, two; Fireball: two)
8-7-4-3, Fireball: 1
(eight, seven, four, three; Fireball: one)
9-0-3-7, Fireball: 7
(nine, zero, three, seven; Fireball: seven)
03-20-33-36-41
(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
03-19-24-44-50, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(three, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-four, fifty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
Comments