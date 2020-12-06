Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
15-22-24-30-32-34, Extra Shot: 24
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Extra Shot: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $11.15 million
08-21-22-27-32
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
2-8-2, Fireball:
(two, eight, two; Fireball: zero)
5-5-9, Fireball: 3
(five, five, nine; Fireball: three)
0-7-7-9, Fireball: 8
(zero, seven, seven, nine; Fireball: eight)
4-9-7-6, Fireball: 9
(four, nine, seven, six; Fireball: nine)
09-14-24-29-44
(nine, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
