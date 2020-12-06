IL Lottery

Belleville News-Democrat Logo
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

15-22-24-30-32-34, Extra Shot: 24

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Extra Shot: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $11.15 million

08-21-22-27-32

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

2-8-2, Fireball:

(two, eight, two; Fireball: zero)

5-5-9, Fireball: 3

(five, five, nine; Fireball: three)

0-7-7-9, Fireball: 8

(zero, seven, seven, nine; Fireball: eight)

4-9-7-6, Fireball: 9

(four, nine, seven, six; Fireball: nine)

09-14-24-29-44

(nine, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

