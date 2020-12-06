Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
06-20-31-32-38
(six, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-2-0, Fireball: 9
(two, two, zero; Fireball: nine)
9-2-5, Fireball: 6
(nine, two, five; Fireball: six)
6-6-2-3, Fireball: 7
(six, six, two, three; Fireball: seven)
6-6-3-3, Fireball: 7
(six, six, three, three; Fireball: seven)
10-32-35-38-40
(ten, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
