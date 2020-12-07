Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-22-29-45-46-51, Extra Shot: 23
(one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $11.3 million
11-14-16-25-41
(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
9-8-7, Fireball: 2
(nine, eight, seven; Fireball: two)
3-3-2, Fireball: 2
(three, three, two; Fireball: two)
7-2-6-4, Fireball: 3
(seven, two, six, four; Fireball: three)
8-4-3-8, Fireball: 5
(eight, four, three, eight; Fireball: five)
04-11-28-38-40
(four, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
