IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-12-16-36-40-42, Extra Shot: 20
(two, twelve, sixteen, thirty-six, forty, forty-two; Extra Shot: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $11.6 million
14-20-37-41-43
(fourteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
8-5-4, Fireball: 4
(eight, five, four; Fireball: four)
4-1-8, Fireball: 8
(four, one, eight; Fireball: eight)
5-0-8-7, Fireball: 2
(five, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: two)
8-7-2-1, Fireball:
(eight, seven, two, one; Fireball: zero)
01-05-18-34-35
(one, five, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Estimated jackpot: $291 million
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
