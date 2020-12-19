Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:

15-27-38-40-43

(fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three)

December 19, 2020 10:24 PM

