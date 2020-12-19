Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
15-27-38-40-43
(fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three)
