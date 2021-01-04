Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-35-40-44-45-49, Extra Shot: 18

(five, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine; Extra Shot: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

04-11-22-23-33

(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

1-2-4, Fireball: 3

(one, two, four; Fireball: three)

7-4-6, Fireball: 7

(seven, four, six; Fireball: seven)

7-8-7-4, Fireball: 6

(seven, eight, seven, four; Fireball: six)

3-3-7-0, Fireball: 6

(three, three, seven, zero; Fireball: six)

12-16-26-37-38

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

January 04, 2021 9:49 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

January 04, 2021 9:49 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

January 04, 2021 9:49 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

January 04, 2021 1:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

January 04, 2021 1:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

January 04, 2021 1:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service