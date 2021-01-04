Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-35-40-44-45-49, Extra Shot: 18
(five, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine; Extra Shot: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
04-11-22-23-33
(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
1-2-4, Fireball: 3
(one, two, four; Fireball: three)
7-4-6, Fireball: 7
(seven, four, six; Fireball: seven)
7-8-7-4, Fireball: 6
(seven, eight, seven, four; Fireball: six)
3-3-7-0, Fireball: 6
(three, three, seven, zero; Fireball: six)
12-16-26-37-38
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
