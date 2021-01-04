Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
12-16-26-37-38
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.
