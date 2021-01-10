Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
07-09-18-26-41
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
2-8-6, Fireball: 5
(two, eight, six; Fireball: five)
1-1-2, Fireball: 4
(one, one, two; Fireball: four)
0-1-1-2, Fireball:
(zero, one, one, two; Fireball: zero)
6-7-8-9, Fireball: 2
(six, seven, eight, nine; Fireball: two)
03-16-24-37-44
(three, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $600 million
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
