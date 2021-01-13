Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

11-19-28-31-34

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

8-5-8, Fireball: 4

(eight, five, eight; Fireball: four)

6-4-2, Fireball: 2

(six, four, two; Fireball: two)

1-9-4-6, Fireball: 2

(one, nine, four, six; Fireball: two)

3-6-5-2, Fireball: 5

(three, six, five, two; Fireball: five)

06-21-25-40-45

(six, twenty-one, twenty-five, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

January 13, 2021 9:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

January 13, 2021 9:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

January 13, 2021 9:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

January 13, 2021 1:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

January 13, 2021 1:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

January 13, 2021 1:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service