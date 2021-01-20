IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

16-22-24-35-43

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

4-9-3, Fireball: 5

(four, nine, three; Fireball: five)

0-3-9, Fireball:

(zero, three, nine; Fireball: zero)

9-4-9-1, Fireball: 2

(nine, four, nine, one; Fireball: two)

9-3-2-0, Fireball: 6

(nine, three, two, zero; Fireball: six)

15-16-24-31-42

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

