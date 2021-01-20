Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
16-22-24-35-43
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
4-9-3, Fireball: 5
(four, nine, three; Fireball: five)
0-3-9, Fireball:
(zero, three, nine; Fireball: zero)
9-4-9-1, Fireball: 2
(nine, four, nine, one; Fireball: two)
9-3-2-0, Fireball: 6
(nine, three, two, zero; Fireball: six)
15-16-24-31-42
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $970 million
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
Comments