Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-09-24-27-29

(seven, nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

7-5-2, Fireball: 5

(seven, five, two; Fireball: five)

8-3-0, Fireball: 4

(eight, three, zero; Fireball: four)

6-9-1-3, Fireball: 8

(six, nine, one, three; Fireball: eight)

2-7-2-2, Fireball: 7

(two, seven, two, two; Fireball: seven)

10-27-33-40-42

(ten, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

04-26-42-50-60, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(four, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

January 22, 2021 9:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

January 22, 2021 9:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

January 22, 2021 9:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

January 22, 2021 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

January 22, 2021 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

January 22, 2021 1:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service