IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

21-22-25-36-42

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

2-7-6, Fireball: 2

(two, seven, six; Fireball: two)

6-8-7, Fireball: 5

(six, eight, seven; Fireball: five)

4-9-0-7, Fireball: 7

(four, nine, zero, seven; Fireball: seven)

8-7-6-6, Fireball: 6

(eight, seven, six, six; Fireball: six)

05-24-26-30-38

(five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

