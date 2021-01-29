Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-09-23-31-43

(two, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

1-3-1, Fireball: 4

(one, three, one; Fireball: four)

4-5-2, Fireball: 1

(four, five, two; Fireball: one)

8-4-7-9, Fireball: 4

(eight, four, seven, nine; Fireball: four)

0-2-9-6, Fireball: 3

(zero, two, nine, six; Fireball: three)

07-09-16-19-33

(seven, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

