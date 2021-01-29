Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-09-23-31-43
(two, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
1-3-1, Fireball: 4
(one, three, one; Fireball: four)
4-5-2, Fireball: 1
(four, five, two; Fireball: one)
8-4-7-9, Fireball: 4
(eight, four, seven, nine; Fireball: four)
0-2-9-6, Fireball: 3
(zero, two, nine, six; Fireball: three)
07-09-16-19-33
(seven, nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
