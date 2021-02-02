Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

18-33-39-44-45

(eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

2-2-0, Fireball: 6

(two, two, zero; Fireball: six)

1-6-1, Fireball: 1

(one, six, one; Fireball: one)

6-9-5-0, Fireball: 9

(six, nine, five, zero; Fireball: nine)

5-0-8-9, Fireball: 9

(five, zero, eight, nine; Fireball: nine)

13-18-34-42-44

(thirteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

