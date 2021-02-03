Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

14-15-18-40-43

(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

0-6-2, Fireball: 1

(zero, six, two; Fireball: one)

4-9-1, Fireball: 6

(four, nine, one; Fireball: six)

2-0-8-0, Fireball: 2

(two, zero, eight, zero; Fireball: two)

3-5-3-2, Fireball: 8

(three, five, three, two; Fireball: eight)

27-29-30-34-38

(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

February 03, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

February 03, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

February 03, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

February 03, 2021 1:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

February 03, 2021 1:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

February 03, 2021 1:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service