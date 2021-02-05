Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

15-21-35-37-45

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

4-8-3, Fireball: 6

(four, eight, three; Fireball: six)

4-1-5, Fireball: 3

(four, one, five; Fireball: three)

2-2-3-4, Fireball: 9

(two, two, three, four; Fireball: nine)

0-1-2-3, Fireball: 9

(zero, one, two, three; Fireball: nine)

09-11-14-17-44

(nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

February 05, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

February 05, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

February 05, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

February 05, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

February 05, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

February 04, 2021 9:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service