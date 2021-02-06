Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-21-22-34-36-37, Extra Shot: 21

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million

02-17-18-19-36

(two, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

2-0-2, Fireball: 1

(two, zero, two; Fireball: one)

3-6-5, Fireball: 9

(three, six, five; Fireball: nine)

8-6-2-4, Fireball: 5

(eight, six, two, four; Fireball: five)

7-1-2-5, Fireball: 4

(seven, one, two, five; Fireball: four)

01-02-07-16-28

(one, two, seven, sixteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

