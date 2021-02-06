Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-21-22-34-36-37, Extra Shot: 21
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
02-17-18-19-36
(two, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2-0-2, Fireball: 1
(two, zero, two; Fireball: one)
3-6-5, Fireball: 9
(three, six, five; Fireball: nine)
8-6-2-4, Fireball: 5
(eight, six, two, four; Fireball: five)
7-1-2-5, Fireball: 4
(seven, one, two, five; Fireball: four)
01-02-07-16-28
(one, two, seven, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
