Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
01-02-07-16-28
(one, two, seven, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
