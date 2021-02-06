Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:

01-02-07-16-28

(one, two, seven, sixteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

