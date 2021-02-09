Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

11-14-28-31-33

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

4-5-5, Fireball:

(four, five, five; Fireball: zero)

5-9-1, Fireball: 3

(five, nine, one; Fireball: three)

5-9-5-1, Fireball: 4

(five, nine, five, one; Fireball: four)

1-0-6-4, Fireball: 9

(one, zero, six, four; Fireball: nine)

20-29-31-32-40

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

