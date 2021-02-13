Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-08-14-23-32-45, Extra Shot: 8

(three, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Extra Shot: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million

02-05-08-19-27

(two, five, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

1-3-6, Fireball: 5

(one, three, six; Fireball: five)

3-3-4, Fireball: 2

(three, three, four; Fireball: two)

5-8-3-2, Fireball: 8

(five, eight, three, two; Fireball: eight)

5-5-5-8, Fireball: 7

(five, five, five, eight; Fireball: seven)

03-09-26-31-32

(three, nine, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

