Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-08-14-23-32-45, Extra Shot: 8
(three, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Extra Shot: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million
02-05-08-19-27
(two, five, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
1-3-6, Fireball: 5
(one, three, six; Fireball: five)
3-3-4, Fireball: 2
(three, three, four; Fireball: two)
5-8-3-2, Fireball: 8
(five, eight, three, two; Fireball: eight)
5-5-5-8, Fireball: 7
(five, five, five, eight; Fireball: seven)
03-09-26-31-32
(three, nine, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
