Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-23-32-36-41
(three, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
7-5-9, Fireball: 5
(seven, five, nine; Fireball: five)
5-1-5, Fireball: 5
(five, one, five; Fireball: five)
0-8-9-8, Fireball: 5
(zero, eight, nine, eight; Fireball: five)
8-4-6-8, Fireball: 1
(eight, four, six, eight; Fireball: one)
04-14-20-25-42
(four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
01-15-21-32-46, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
Comments