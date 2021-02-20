IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-20-26-32-36-52, Extra Shot: 14

(seven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-two; Extra Shot: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million

01-21-32-33-41

(one, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

4-2-1, Fireball: 6

(four, two, one; Fireball: six)

4-1-0, Fireball: 2

(four, one, zero; Fireball: two)

5-8-4-5, Fireball: 7

(five, eight, four, five; Fireball: seven)

3-1-8-9, Fireball: 7

(three, one, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)

02-04-11-38-40

(two, four, eleven, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

