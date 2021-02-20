Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-20-26-32-36-52, Extra Shot: 14
(seven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-two; Extra Shot: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million
01-21-32-33-41
(one, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
4-2-1, Fireball: 6
(four, two, one; Fireball: six)
4-1-0, Fireball: 2
(four, one, zero; Fireball: two)
5-8-4-5, Fireball: 7
(five, eight, four, five; Fireball: seven)
3-1-8-9, Fireball: 7
(three, one, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)
02-04-11-38-40
(two, four, eleven, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
