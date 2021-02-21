Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

8-9-7-9, Fireball: 5

(eight, nine, seven, nine; Fireball: five)

