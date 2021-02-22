Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

10-33-35-48-50-52, Extra Shot: 13

(ten, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two; Extra Shot: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6.35 million

12-13-21-26-40

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

8-8-6, Fireball: 7

(eight, eight, six; Fireball: seven)

8-0-0, Fireball: 5

(eight, zero, zero; Fireball: five)

2-6-5-3, Fireball: 2

(two, six, five, three; Fireball: two)

2-8-6-2, Fireball: 9

(two, eight, six, two; Fireball: nine)

06-09-13-18-20

(six, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

