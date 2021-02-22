Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-33-35-48-50-52, Extra Shot: 13
(ten, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two; Extra Shot: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $6.35 million
12-13-21-26-40
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
8-8-6, Fireball: 7
(eight, eight, six; Fireball: seven)
8-0-0, Fireball: 5
(eight, zero, zero; Fireball: five)
2-6-5-3, Fireball: 2
(two, six, five, three; Fireball: two)
2-8-6-2, Fireball: 9
(two, eight, six, two; Fireball: nine)
06-09-13-18-20
(six, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments