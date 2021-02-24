Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-05-14-25-42

(two, five, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

0-0-6, Fireball: 9

(zero, zero, six; Fireball: nine)

0-2-8, Fireball: 8

(zero, two, eight; Fireball: eight)

1-8-7-1, Fireball: 6

(one, eight, seven, one; Fireball: six)

3-6-7-5, Fireball: 3

(three, six, seven, five; Fireball: three)

06-10-17-32-44

(six, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

