Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-05-14-25-42
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
0-0-6, Fireball: 9
(zero, zero, six; Fireball: nine)
0-2-8, Fireball: 8
(zero, two, eight; Fireball: eight)
1-8-7-1, Fireball: 6
(one, eight, seven, one; Fireball: six)
3-6-7-5, Fireball: 3
(three, six, seven, five; Fireball: three)
06-10-17-32-44
(six, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments