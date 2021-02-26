Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-07-24-34-45
(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
1-9-0, Fireball: 2
(one, nine, zero; Fireball: two)
9-3-4, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, four; Fireball: five)
6-9-8-4, Fireball: 8
(six, nine, eight, four; Fireball: eight)
8-3-8-9, Fireball: 5
(eight, three, eight, nine; Fireball: five)
23-28-30-36-37
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Comments