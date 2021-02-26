IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-07-24-34-45

(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

1-9-0, Fireball: 2

(one, nine, zero; Fireball: two)

9-3-4, Fireball: 5

(nine, three, four; Fireball: five)

6-9-8-4, Fireball: 8

(six, nine, eight, four; Fireball: eight)

8-3-8-9, Fireball: 5

(eight, three, eight, nine; Fireball: five)

23-28-30-36-37

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

