IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

09-14-27-28-32

(nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

8-6-8, Fireball: 3

(eight, six, eight; Fireball: three)

7-0-4, Fireball: 9

(seven, zero, four; Fireball: nine)

8-2-3-9, Fireball: 4

(eight, two, three, nine; Fireball: four)

9-2-6-9, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, six, nine; Fireball: three)

21-24-25-35-38

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

