IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

21-22-35-36-38

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

4-3-2, Fireball:

(four, three, two; Fireball: zero)

3-5-1, Fireball: 3

(three, five, one; Fireball: three)

0-0-9-3, Fireball: 7

(zero, zero, nine, three; Fireball: seven)

6-8-8-5, Fireball: 6

(six, eight, eight, five; Fireball: six)

02-10-22-26-28

(two, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

10-11-17-27-54, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2

(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, fifty-four; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

