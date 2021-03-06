Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-03-16-19-29-33, Extra Shot: 8

(two, three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra Shot: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million

04-12-24-34-39

(four, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

9-5-9, Fireball: 7

(nine, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

8-7-2, Fireball: 3

(eight, seven, two; Fireball: three)

4-5-5-2, Fireball: 4

(four, five, five, two; Fireball: four)

1-2-2-4, Fireball:

(one, two, two, four; Fireball: zero)

03-04-17-30-43

(three, four, seventeen, thirty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

11-31-50-52-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4

(eleven, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

