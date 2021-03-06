Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-03-16-19-29-33, Extra Shot: 8
(two, three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Extra Shot: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million
04-12-24-34-39
(four, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
9-5-9, Fireball: 7
(nine, five, nine; Fireball: seven)
8-7-2, Fireball: 3
(eight, seven, two; Fireball: three)
4-5-5-2, Fireball: 4
(four, five, five, two; Fireball: four)
1-2-2-4, Fireball:
(one, two, two, four; Fireball: zero)
03-04-17-30-43
(three, four, seventeen, thirty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
11-31-50-52-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
(eleven, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
