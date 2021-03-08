Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-18-32-42-49-50, Extra Shot: 15

(five, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Extra Shot: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $7.25 million

07-20-30-40-44

(seven, twenty, thirty, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

0-6-8, Fireball: 5

(zero, six, eight; Fireball: five)

3-0-2, Fireball: 7

(three, zero, two; Fireball: seven)

8-2-1-3, Fireball: 2

(eight, two, one, three; Fireball: two)

2-2-5-2, Fireball: 8

(two, two, five, two; Fireball: eight)

09-18-23-25-33

(nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

