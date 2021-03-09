Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
21-23-31-34-35
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
3-5-0, Fireball: 9
(three, five, zero; Fireball: nine)
9-4-1, Fireball: 7
(nine, four, one; Fireball: seven)
2-8-4-1, Fireball: 5
(two, eight, four, one; Fireball: five)
7-4-3-5, Fireball: 1
(seven, four, three, five; Fireball: one)
01-05-20-25-33
(one, five, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
