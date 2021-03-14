Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:

02-23-26-36-39

(two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

IL Lottery

March 13, 2021 11:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

March 13, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

March 13, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

March 13, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

March 13, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

March 13, 2021 1:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service