Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-20-29-38-43

(five, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

1-7-6, Fireball: 6

(one, seven, six; Fireball: six)

3-6-9, Fireball: 1

(three, six, nine; Fireball: one)

4-5-3-5, Fireball: 5

(four, five, three, five; Fireball: five)

8-8-4-0, Fireball: 3

(eight, eight, four, zero; Fireball: three)

09-12-28-35-39

(nine, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

March 17, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

March 17, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

March 17, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

March 17, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

March 17, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

March 16, 2021 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service