Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

11-12-17-24-45

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

2-5-2, Fireball: 6

(two, five, two; Fireball: six)

4-8-9, Fireball: 1

(four, eight, nine; Fireball: one)

0-5-1-6, Fireball: 7

(zero, five, one, six; Fireball: seven)

3-2-2-4, Fireball: 3

(three, two, two, four; Fireball: three)

03-12-31-38-42

(three, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

09-14-40-58-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(nine, fourteen, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

