IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-12-17-24-45
(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
2-5-2, Fireball: 6
(two, five, two; Fireball: six)
4-8-9, Fireball: 1
(four, eight, nine; Fireball: one)
0-5-1-6, Fireball: 7
(zero, five, one, six; Fireball: seven)
3-2-2-4, Fireball: 3
(three, two, two, four; Fireball: three)
03-12-31-38-42
(three, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
09-14-40-58-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(nine, fourteen, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
