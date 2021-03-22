Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-19-24-43-45-46, Extra Shot: 7
(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six; Extra Shot: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $8.15 million
19-22-26-32-33
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
0-2-1, Fireball: 8
(zero, two, one; Fireball: eight)
1-8-9, Fireball: 6
(one, eight, nine; Fireball: six)
5-1-4-8, Fireball: 7
(five, one, four, eight; Fireball: seven)
7-8-0-6, Fireball: 6
(seven, eight, zero, six; Fireball: six)
04-12-20-42-43
(four, twelve, twenty, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
