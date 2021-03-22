Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

10-19-24-43-45-46, Extra Shot: 7

(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six; Extra Shot: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $8.15 million

19-22-26-32-33

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

0-2-1, Fireball: 8

(zero, two, one; Fireball: eight)

1-8-9, Fireball: 6

(one, eight, nine; Fireball: six)

5-1-4-8, Fireball: 7

(five, one, four, eight; Fireball: seven)

7-8-0-6, Fireball: 6

(seven, eight, zero, six; Fireball: six)

04-12-20-42-43

(four, twelve, twenty, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

