Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-09-12-24-35

(five, nine, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

7-1-5, Fireball: 4

(seven, one, five; Fireball: four)

9-3-3, Fireball: 4

(nine, three, three; Fireball: four)

3-1-2-1, Fireball: 6

(three, one, two, one; Fireball: six)

0-2-6-0, Fireball: 1

(zero, two, six, zero; Fireball: one)

01-03-08-09-14

(one, three, eight, nine, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

12-23-35-38-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

March 23, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

March 23, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

March 23, 2021 9:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

March 23, 2021 9:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

March 23, 2021 9:04 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

March 23, 2021 9:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service