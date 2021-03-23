Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
05-09-12-24-35
(five, nine, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
7-1-5, Fireball: 4
(seven, one, five; Fireball: four)
9-3-3, Fireball: 4
(nine, three, three; Fireball: four)
3-1-2-1, Fireball: 6
(three, one, two, one; Fireball: six)
0-2-6-0, Fireball: 1
(zero, two, six, zero; Fireball: one)
01-03-08-09-14
(one, three, eight, nine, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
12-23-35-38-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Comments