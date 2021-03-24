Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

5-2-3-8, Fireball: 3

(five, two, three, eight; Fireball: three)

