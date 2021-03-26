IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-10-14-29-40

(five, ten, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

8-7-6, Fireball: 3

(eight, seven, six; Fireball: three)

7-6-4, Fireball: 3

(seven, six, four; Fireball: three)

7-0-2-2, Fireball: 9

(seven, zero, two, two; Fireball: nine)

5-7-0-7, Fireball: 2

(five, seven, zero, seven; Fireball: two)

08-09-25-36-40

(eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

