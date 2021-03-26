Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-10-14-29-40
(five, ten, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
8-7-6, Fireball: 3
(eight, seven, six; Fireball: three)
7-6-4, Fireball: 3
(seven, six, four; Fireball: three)
7-0-2-2, Fireball: 9
(seven, zero, two, two; Fireball: nine)
5-7-0-7, Fireball: 2
(five, seven, zero, seven; Fireball: two)
08-09-25-36-40
(eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
