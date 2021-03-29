IL Lottery

Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
12-14-16-23-32
(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
3-4-0, Fireball: 2
(three, four, zero; Fireball: two)
0-3-5, Fireball: 9
(zero, three, five; Fireball: nine)
7-4-9-8, Fireball: 4
(seven, four, nine, eight; Fireball: four)
1-3-4-8, Fireball: 1
(one, three, four, eight; Fireball: one)
12-14-20-21-38
(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
