IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

16-34-40-45-51-52, Extra Shot: 7

(sixteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two; Extra Shot: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million

05-15-20-22-40

(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

6-7-3, Fireball: 7

(six, seven, three; Fireball: seven)

0-9-8, Fireball: 2

(zero, nine, eight; Fireball: two)

6-6-7-3, Fireball: 3

(six, six, seven, three; Fireball: three)

4-4-9-3, Fireball: 1

(four, four, nine, three; Fireball: one)

06-10-18-19-32

(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

