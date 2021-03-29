IL Lottery

Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
16-34-40-45-51-52, Extra Shot: 7
(sixteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two; Extra Shot: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
05-15-20-22-40
(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
6-7-3, Fireball: 7
(six, seven, three; Fireball: seven)
0-9-8, Fireball: 2
(zero, nine, eight; Fireball: two)
6-6-7-3, Fireball: 3
(six, six, seven, three; Fireball: three)
4-4-9-3, Fireball: 1
(four, four, nine, three; Fireball: one)
06-10-18-19-32
(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
