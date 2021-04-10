Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-09-11-22-23-38, Extra Shot: 22

(two, nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million

06-08-16-28-34

(six, eight, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

7-4-1, Fireball: 1

(seven, four, one; Fireball: one)

2-3-7, Fireball: 6

(two, three, seven; Fireball: six)

3-1-9-5, Fireball: 3

(three, one, nine, five; Fireball: three)

1-3-0-9, Fireball: 4

(one, three, zero, nine; Fireball: four)

11-16-22-23-34

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

