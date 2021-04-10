Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-09-11-22-23-38, Extra Shot: 22
(two, nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million
06-08-16-28-34
(six, eight, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
7-4-1, Fireball: 1
(seven, four, one; Fireball: one)
2-3-7, Fireball: 6
(two, three, seven; Fireball: six)
3-1-9-5, Fireball: 3
(three, one, nine, five; Fireball: three)
1-3-0-9, Fireball: 4
(one, three, zero, nine; Fireball: four)
11-16-22-23-34
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
