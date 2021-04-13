Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-17-18-20-35

(one, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

4-0-8, Fireball: 9

(four, zero, eight; Fireball: nine)

0-8-6, Fireball: 2

(zero, eight, six; Fireball: two)

3-5-2-6, Fireball:

(three, five, two, six; Fireball: zero)

1-2-1-9, Fireball: 5

(one, two, one, nine; Fireball: five)

12-13-23-24-26

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

