IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-16-24-33-36-43, Extra Shot: 9

(one, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three; Extra Shot: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.45 million

08-10-17-24-34

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

0-3-9, Fireball:

(zero, three, nine; Fireball: zero)

9-5-5, Fireball: 8

(nine, five, five; Fireball: eight)

1-7-7-1, Fireball: 3

(one, seven, seven, one; Fireball: three)

4-5-5-7, Fireball: 1

(four, five, five, seven; Fireball: one)

30-34-36-38-41

(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

