Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-16-24-33-36-43, Extra Shot: 9
(one, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three; Extra Shot: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.45 million
08-10-17-24-34
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
0-3-9, Fireball:
(zero, three, nine; Fireball: zero)
9-5-5, Fireball: 8
(nine, five, five; Fireball: eight)
1-7-7-1, Fireball: 3
(one, seven, seven, one; Fireball: three)
4-5-5-7, Fireball: 1
(four, five, five, seven; Fireball: one)
30-34-36-38-41
(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $240 million
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Comments