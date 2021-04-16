Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-16-22-26-42
(ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
2-3-7, Fireball: 2
(two, three, seven; Fireball: two)
3-1-5, Fireball: 3
(three, one, five; Fireball: three)
5-5-9-9, Fireball: 8
(five, five, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)
7-1-8-8, Fireball: 6
(seven, one, eight, eight; Fireball: six)
12-16-24-25-36
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
17-27-28-50-55, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $240 million
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
