IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-16-22-26-42

(ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

2-3-7, Fireball: 2

(two, three, seven; Fireball: two)

3-1-5, Fireball: 3

(three, one, five; Fireball: three)

5-5-9-9, Fireball: 8

(five, five, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)

7-1-8-8, Fireball: 6

(seven, one, eight, eight; Fireball: six)

12-16-24-25-36

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

17-27-28-50-55, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

