Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

02-23-26-35-44

(two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

8-6-8, Fireball: 6

(eight, six, eight; Fireball: six)

7-6-0, Fireball: 5

(seven, six, zero; Fireball: five)

7-1-5-3, Fireball:

(seven, one, five, three; Fireball: zero)

5-5-8-5, Fireball: 4

(five, five, eight, five; Fireball: four)

02-12-14-19-26

(two, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

April 18, 2021 5:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

April 18, 2021 5:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

April 18, 2021 5:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

April 18, 2021 5:54 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

April 18, 2021 5:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

April 18, 2021 1:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service