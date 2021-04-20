Lottery

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-08-28-37-43

(two, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

5-2-7, Fireball: 7

(five, two, seven; Fireball: seven)

3-9-8, Fireball: 8

(three, nine, eight; Fireball: eight)

7-0-7-5, Fireball:

(seven, zero, seven, five; Fireball: zero)

9-5-6-0, Fireball: 7

(nine, five, six, zero; Fireball: seven)

01-04-05-22-40

(one, four, five, twenty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

06-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(six, twenty-three, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

