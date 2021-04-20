Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-08-28-37-43
(two, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
5-2-7, Fireball: 7
(five, two, seven; Fireball: seven)
3-9-8, Fireball: 8
(three, nine, eight; Fireball: eight)
7-0-7-5, Fireball:
(seven, zero, seven, five; Fireball: zero)
9-5-6-0, Fireball: 7
(nine, five, six, zero; Fireball: seven)
01-04-05-22-40
(one, four, five, twenty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
06-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(six, twenty-three, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
